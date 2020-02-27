Fmr LLC Trims Stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,416,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,040,254 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.31% of Store Capital worth $201,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $490,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Store Capital by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Store Capital by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 17,164 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Store Capital by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Store Capital by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Store Capital alerts:

STOR stock opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.19. Store Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average is $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 42.81%. The company had revenue of $173.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Store Capital Corp will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Store Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $373,000.00. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Store Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.