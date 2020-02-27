Fmr LLC Has $204.95 Million Stock Position in Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,666,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462,475 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.16% of Shockwave Medical worth $204,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 244.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

SWAV opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.28. Shockwave Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -15.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average is $39.10.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 119.06% and a negative return on equity of 42.97%. The company had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 million. As a group, analysts expect that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 169,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $7,454,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $2,212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,000 shares of company stock worth $25,987,776 in the last 90 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWAV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $65.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Shockwave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

