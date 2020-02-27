Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,388,142 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 437,858 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.45% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $207,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,799,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 584.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 175,821 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,247,000 after purchasing an additional 150,122 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 241,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,037,000 after purchasing an additional 96,252 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,484,000 after purchasing an additional 72,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,488,000 after purchasing an additional 57,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a price objective (up from ) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.24.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $116.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.22 and a 200-day moving average of $137.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $116.52 and a 52 week high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.12 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $213,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,864.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,896. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.