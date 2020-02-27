Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,452,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 540,773 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.69% of Paychex worth $208,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Paychex by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Paychex by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 363,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,053,000 after acquiring an additional 17,421 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 130,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 829.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 174,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 155,518 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX opened at $82.28 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.10 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

