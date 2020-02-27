Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Fmr LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,106,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 949,652 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $209,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2,125.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 359.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KIM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $18.28 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 35.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

