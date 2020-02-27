UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,650,669 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,205,551 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.45% of UBS Group worth $209,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in UBS Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,238,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,814,000 after purchasing an additional 138,379 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,490,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,055 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in UBS Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60.

In other UBS Group news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs purchased 26,065 shares of UBS Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $354,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 398,770 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,768 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

