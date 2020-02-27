Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,864,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 589,067 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $211,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,905,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,113,000 after purchasing an additional 991,604 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNT. Barclays upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $57.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.08 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.76%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.