iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,392,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,088 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.83% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $212,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,940.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $149.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $129.63 and a 1-year high of $163.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

