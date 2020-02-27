Fmr LLC Boosts Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,587,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,286 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.35% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $213,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 270,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 484,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 43,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 25,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.89. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.72 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,849,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 208,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,035,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,708,496 shares of company stock worth $44,489,813 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

