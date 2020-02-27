Fmr LLC Purchases 1,685,151 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Fmr LLC raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,398,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,685,151 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $221,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000.

ICSH stock opened at $50.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average is $50.37. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

