Fmr LLC Sells 1,123,364 Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,945,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,123,364 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.55% of PTC worth $220,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 386.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 323.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in PTC in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in PTC by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.57.

Shares of PTC opened at $80.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PTC Inc has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $102.47.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.74 million. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

