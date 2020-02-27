Fmr LLC Lowers Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Fmr LLC cut its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,296,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,078 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.52% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $225,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 317.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.75.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $143.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.56. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 52 week low of $124.01 and a 52 week high of $178.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.