Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Telefonica were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEF. FMR LLC lifted its position in Telefonica by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Telefonica by 308.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 570,383 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Telefonica by 15.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Telefonica in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Telefonica in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Telefonica stock opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. Telefonica S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEF. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays raised shares of Telefonica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telefonica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

