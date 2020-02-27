Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. "

Separately, BidaskClub raised Banner from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.50.

Banner stock opened at $49.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.82. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $49.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.21.

In other news, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $27,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Banner by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

