Zacks: Analysts Expect Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. Goosehead Insurance posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 27,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $1,523,668.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 742,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,432,785.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Serena Jones sold 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $1,409,142.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 954,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,733,559.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,929 shares of company stock worth $25,327,304. 67.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $55.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $849.58 million, a PE ratio of 192.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.04. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $58.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.21.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.