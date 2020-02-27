-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). AXT reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. AXT’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on AXTI shares. ValuEngine downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded AXT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on AXT from $4.70 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

AXTI opened at $3.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AXT has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $6.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 268,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,409 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 48,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in AXT by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in AXT in the fourth quarter valued at $3,217,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

