Zacks: Analysts Set $7.84 Price Target for Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC)

Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.42 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $7.84 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Medical Transcription Billing an industry rank of 110 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

MTBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

In other news, CFO Bill Korn sold 16,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $95,119.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,590.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 42,571 shares of company stock valued at $240,625 in the last ninety days. 50.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTBC opened at $6.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Medical Transcription Billing has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $7.75.

About Medical Transcription Billing

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

