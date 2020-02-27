Joseph Walter Vazzano Acquires 1,200 Shares of Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) Stock

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) CFO Joseph Walter Vazzano purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $10,776.00.

Shares of Avenue Therapeutics stock opened at $8.86 on Thursday. Avenue Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $11.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $149.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of -0.16.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATXI shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 135.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 22,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

