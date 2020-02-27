Zacks: Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Given $8.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $8.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Communications Systems an industry rank of 213 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JCS shares. TheStreet lowered Communications Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine lowered Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Northland Securities started coverage on Communications Systems in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Communications Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

JCS opened at $5.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.90. Communications Systems has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Communications Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Communications Systems by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 663,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 134,043 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Communications Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 321,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Communications Systems by 709.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 42,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Communications Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $699,000. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

