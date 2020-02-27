Zacks: Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) Given $10.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $10.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Rimini Street an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

In other Rimini Street news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $4,760.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 14,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $72,524.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,776 shares of company stock valued at $291,744 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rimini Street during the fourth quarter worth $5,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 53.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 314,226 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 85,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 31,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 163,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMNI stock opened at $4.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $320.21 million, a P/E ratio of -52.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.38. Rimini Street has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

