-$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). AtriCure reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 85%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.84). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $44.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from to in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

In related news, CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $1,775,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,316,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 23,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $777,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,514 shares of company stock worth $10,478,863 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the third quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $39.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $44.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average is $30.75.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

