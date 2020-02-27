-$0.06 EPS Expected for Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cloudflare.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.12 million.

NET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $22.11 on Monday. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a current ratio of 9.02.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 14,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $250,065.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,948.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 301,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 159.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 21.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cloudflare (NET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.