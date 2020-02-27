BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BankFinancial Corporation is the holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B., a full-service, community-oriented savings bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses through eighteen full-service banking offices, located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, Illinois. “

Get BankFinancial alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on BankFinancial in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of BFIN stock opened at $11.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. BankFinancial has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $16.06. The company has a market capitalization of $176.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BankFinancial will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BankFinancial by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in BankFinancial during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in BankFinancial by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in BankFinancial by 11.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in BankFinancial by 8.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BankFinancial (BFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BankFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.