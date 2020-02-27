BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.19.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $9.26.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 13,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

