Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE RESOURCES is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. They currently operate mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland. Some of their mining complexes are underground and one has both surface and underground mines. They produce a diverse range of steam coals with varying sulfur and heat contents, which enable them to satisfy the broad range of specifications demanded by their customers. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.47 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $453.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,524 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

