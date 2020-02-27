Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of Arrow Financial stock opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $500.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Arrow Financial has a one year low of $31.17 and a one year high of $38.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.92.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrow Financial will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

