Analysts Anticipate Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.33. Mesa Air Group posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $184.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Mesa Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MESA shares. ValuEngine raised Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Mesa Air Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mesa Air Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock opened at $6.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65. Mesa Air Group has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 3,806.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

