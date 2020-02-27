Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Stars Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.37. Stars Group reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stars Group will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stars Group.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSG. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Stars Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,172,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Stars Group by 1,371.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,176,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484,790 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Stars Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,371,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stars Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,558,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stars Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,905,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSG stock opened at $24.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Stars Group has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.79 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24.

Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

