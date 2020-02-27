Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Stars Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.37. Stars Group reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Stars Group will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stars Group.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.46.
TSG stock opened at $24.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Stars Group has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.79 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24.
Stars Group Company Profile
The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.
Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stars Group (TSG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Stars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.