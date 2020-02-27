Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on APOG. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

APOG opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.65. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $46.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.19). Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brent C. Jewell bought 2,000 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.07 per share, with a total value of $64,140.00. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $2,659,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,984,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 219,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 57,325 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 25,836 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

