America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATAX. TheStreet downgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of ATAX opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. America First Multifamily Investors has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70. The company has a market cap of $470.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATAX. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

