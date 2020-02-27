Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) to Post -$1.62 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) will report ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.76) and the highest is ($1.55). Arena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 97.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). Arena Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 68.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS.

ARNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wood & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

Shares of ARNA opened at $46.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.90, a current ratio of 21.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.82.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin Robert Lind sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,480 in the last quarter. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARNA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,185,000 after purchasing an additional 38,756 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 609.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.