Zacks: Analysts Expect American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings. American River Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American River Bankshares.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). American River Bankshares had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million.

Several analysts recently commented on AMRB shares. ValuEngine upgraded American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on American River Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

American River Bankshares stock opened at $14.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38. American River Bankshares has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $85.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. American River Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of American River Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 22,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

