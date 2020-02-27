Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coherus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of Coherus Biosciences stock opened at $20.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.41. Coherus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -78.38 and a beta of 3.16.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $70,540.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $46,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,977 shares of company stock valued at $438,578. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 378.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

