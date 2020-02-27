Zacks: Brokerages Expect SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $196.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.50 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on SmileDirectClub from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on SmileDirectClub from to in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmileDirectClub has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

SDC opened at $8.00 on Monday. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth about $1,260,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth about $333,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth about $7,488,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth about $1,256,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

