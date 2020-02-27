Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Now Covered by Vertical Research

Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DUK. Barclays raised shares of Duke Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.31.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE:DUK opened at $98.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.16. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.