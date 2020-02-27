Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ATRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Astronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.
Shares of NASDAQ ATRO opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.44. Astronics has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $44.34. The firm has a market cap of $701.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
About Astronics
Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.
Featured Article: Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.