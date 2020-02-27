Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ATRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Astronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.44. Astronics has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $44.34. The firm has a market cap of $701.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 100,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 35,859 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,389 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,296 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 17,080 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

