Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Their diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. They are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. They are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.67.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $9.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $347.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.47, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.24. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $12.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 37,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 22,467 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

