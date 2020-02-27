Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crocs, Inc. is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for men, women and children. Crocs offers a broad portfolio of all-season products, while remaining true to its core molded footwear heritage. All Crocs? shoes feature Croslite? material, a proprietary, revolutionary technology that gives each pair of shoes the soft, comfortable, lightweight, non-marking and odor-resistant qualities that Crocs fans have known and love. Crocs celebrates the fun of being a little different and encourages fans to Find Your Fun in every colorful pair of shoes. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CROX. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Crocs from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. CL King reissued a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Crocs from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Crocs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $33.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85. Crocs has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $43.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -102.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Crocs by 4,006.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

