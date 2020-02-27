CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised shares of CyrusOne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CyrusOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $66.28 on Monday. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $79.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 169.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

In other news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $868,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,490,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $6,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,212,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,900,195. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,612,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,155,000 after buying an additional 12,331 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,857,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,032,000 after buying an additional 88,428 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 336.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,757,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,982,000 after buying an additional 1,355,128 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at $105,996,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,432,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,736,000 after buying an additional 395,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

