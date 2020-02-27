Edward Jones Lowers Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) to Sell

Edward Jones downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TEVA. Bank of America upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.75.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $13.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.84. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $17.48.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.49% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $153,465.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $189,866.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $45,211.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,022.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,082 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,827,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.