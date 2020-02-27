Edward Jones Lowers Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) to Sell

Edward Jones downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on TEVA. Bank of America upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.75.
Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $13.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.84. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $17.48.
In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $153,465.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $189,866.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $45,211.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,022.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,082 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,827,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 37.90% of the company’s stock.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.