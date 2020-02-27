Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides software and services. It offers content creation, management and distribution, as well as data analytics and multi-lingual localization services. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $9.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $288.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.82. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 46.8% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

