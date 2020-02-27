Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel oral therapy for the treatment of diseases caused by transthyretin amyloidosis. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

EIDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Eidos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered Eidos Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Eidos Therapeutics from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIDX opened at $48.04 on Monday. Eidos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $66.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 17.00 and a current ratio of 17.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average of $48.89.

In related news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $597,500.00. Also, CFO Christine Siu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $1,195,000.00. 70.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 2,375.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

