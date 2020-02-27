Jefferies Financial Group Raises SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $61.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group to $61.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut SS&C Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 price objective on SS&C Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SS&C Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $58.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.21. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.81%.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $5,859,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $15,004,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,931,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,856,756.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 404,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,823,000 after buying an additional 59,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,588,000 after buying an additional 73,764 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,620,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,071,000 after buying an additional 1,807,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

