Zacks Investment Research Lowers Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EPC. Citigroup cut Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of EPC opened at $30.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.19. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $45.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.95 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at $2,369,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $848,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,648,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.