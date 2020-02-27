First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Business Financial Services is the parent of the First Business family of companies, managing shareholder relations and providing access to capital for our operating entities. It provides its subsidiaries with cost-effective corporate services including human resources, finance, information technology, and marketing. Its companies include First Business Bank, First Business Bank – Milwaukee, First Business Trust & Investments, First Business Leasing, LLC, and First Business Capital Corp. “

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $24.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.72. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $212.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

In other First Business Financial Services news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $51,225.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,424 shares in the company, valued at $688,429.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 721,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 23,322 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 204,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

