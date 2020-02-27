Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage Sells 347,700 Shares of Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 347,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.16, for a total value of $306,379,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $847.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.50, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $881.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $829.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $595.43 and a 52-week high of $940.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,560,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,955,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $901.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $930.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $862.61.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

