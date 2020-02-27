Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Director Buys $18,528,000.00 in Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.88 per share, for a total transaction of $18,528,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $25.78 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $59.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.16. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.21%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,792.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

