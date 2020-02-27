Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Jill S. Wyant Sells 72,606 Shares

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 72,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total transaction of $14,813,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,940,352.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $194.43 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $211.24. The stock has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.54 and a 200 day moving average of $195.58.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3,065.2% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 4,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 2,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $910,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.77.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

