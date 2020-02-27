International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Major Shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd Purchases 97,475 Shares

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 97,475 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.15 per share, with a total value of $12,393,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

On Friday, February 7th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 45,920 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.93 per share, with a total value of $6,425,585.60.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 78,429 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.10 per share, with a total value of $10,909,473.90.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 73,295 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $131.11 per share, with a total value of $9,609,707.45.

On Monday, January 27th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 110,433 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $135.05 per share, with a total value of $14,913,976.65.

On Friday, January 24th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 81,100 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $11,029,600.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 65,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.55 per share, with a total value of $8,290,750.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 94,057 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.96 per share, with a total value of $11,941,476.72.

IFF opened at $123.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.40. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12-month low of $104.86 and a 12-month high of $152.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.89.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 89,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 13,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IFF. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Societe Generale cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.