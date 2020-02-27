Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. Sells 30,000 Shares

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total value of $10,837,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $366.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $381.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.02.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 471.6% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,532,000 after acquiring an additional 17,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Argus raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.07.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

