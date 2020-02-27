Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. Sells 30,000 Shares

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total value of $10,837,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $366.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $381.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.02.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 471.6% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,532,000 after acquiring an additional 17,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Argus raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.07.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.